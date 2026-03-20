WWE Mourns Chuck Norris As Legendary Actor And Survivor Series Enforcer Dies At 86

WWE has paid tribute to legendary actor Chuck Norris following news of his passing at the age of 86.

Norris’ family confirmed on Friday that his death came suddenly, with further details being kept private. He had reportedly been hospitalized in Hawaii earlier in the week due to an undisclosed medical emergency. Known globally for his martial arts background, Norris became a major star across film and television, most notably through his long running role in Walker Texas Ranger.

Beyond Hollywood, Norris also left his mark in professional wrestling. He appeared at WWF Survivor Series 1994 as the special guest enforcer for the main event casket match between The Undertaker and Yokozuna. During the bout, Norris made his presence felt by delivering a decisive kick to Jeff Jarrett, helping ensure The Undertaker’s victory.

In its official statement, WWE honored Norris’ legacy and influence:

“WWE is saddened to learn that legendary Hollywood actor and pop culture icon Chuck Norris has passed away.

A legend in the television and film industry with iconic projects such as Walker Texas Ranger, The Way of the Dragon, and many more, Norris became one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood with his martial arts background playing a key role in his films and shows.

Norris made an iconic appearance at Survivor Series 1994, where he served as the special enforcer for The Undertaker’s Casket Match against Yokozuna.

During the match, Norris delivered a devastating roundhouse kick to Jeff Jarrett, helping The Undertaker win.

WWE extends its condolences to Norris’ family, friends, and fans.”

In later years, Norris’ popularity reached new heights online, as “Chuck Norris facts” became a viral sensation, further cementing his reputation as an enduring pop culture icon.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” his family announced. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Norris also made a pro wrestling appearance when he attended an episode of WCW Nitro in 1999.