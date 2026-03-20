Third-Generation Wrestler Reportedly Signs With WWE

WWE has reportedly added a new name to its developmental system, with Marie Malenko said to be joining the company.

A new report states that Malenko is set to begin her journey at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in the near future, marking a significant step in her early wrestling career.

Coming from strong wrestling lineage, Malenko is the daughter of Dean Malenko and the granddaughter of Boris Malenko. She recently took part in a WWE tryout in Florida, which appears to have led to this opportunity.

In the lead up to this reported signing, Malenko gained international experience with several appearances in Japan throughout February. She made her in ring debut on February 2 during Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Monday Magic event, where she teamed with Sofia Sivan in a three way tag team match. The bout was ultimately won by Great Sakuya and Alivia Rose.

She followed that up with another appearance for NOAH on February 9, this time teaming with Miyuki Takase and Sofia Sivan to pick up a victory in tag team action.

Malenko also stepped into the ring for Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion across two nights. On February 7, she battled Seri Yamaoka in a singles contest that went the distance to a time limit draw. The following night, she secured her first singles win by defeating Rea Seto.

📢 2/2 Shinjuku Backstage



Marie Malenko & Sofia Sivan:



Malenko: “So how do you think my first match in Japan went?”



Sivan: “Listen, Malenko, it was a very tough match, very tough opponents, but you gave I to all you had, and we gave it as good as we got it. Next time, game… pic.twitter.com/38b5hu7kUr , PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) February 2, 2026

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