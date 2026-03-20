Ted Dibiase Jr Cleared Of All Charges In Welfare Fraud Case

Ted DiBiase Jr.’s lengthy legal ordeal has officially come to an end after he was found not guilty on all 13 charges brought against him.

A jury in Mississippi delivered “not guilty” verdicts across the board on Friday, clearing DiBiase of allegations that included embezzlement, conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. The case was tied to a high-profile welfare fraud investigation involving several figures, including members of the DiBiase family and NFL name Brett Favre, centered around the alleged misuse of millions in government funds.

Had the verdict gone the other way, DiBiase was facing the possibility of more than 160 years behind bars.

Following the decision, DiBiase spoke emotionally outside the courthouse, embracing his brother Brett, who had previously pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

“They got it right. And I give all the glory to God. I give all the credit to my lord and savior, to [my legal team]. I think they did an amazing job of portraying the truth,” DiBiase said. “Seven years of being slandered and made to be something that is completely false has about torn my family apart, but we’re strong. And I’ve had so many friends and so much family that have come around us. And I’m proud that we’ve walked through this. And I’m so thankful that it’s over.”

The wider scandal first surfaced in 2020, when former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis was indicted alongside multiple individuals, including DiBiase’s brother. Investigators alleged that federal welfare funds were funneled through nonprofits and distributed via “sham contracts” to various recipients, including companies linked to DiBiase, for services that were never carried out.

DiBiase, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, is best remembered for his run as part of The Legacy alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. He has not competed in WWE since 2013.

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