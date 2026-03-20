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WWE Stars Liv Morgan And Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For Fortnite Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
WWE Stars Liv Morgan And Stone Cold Steve Austin Set For Fortnite Debut

WWE is expanding its presence in Fortnite once again, with two more major names reportedly set to join the game.

According to HYPEX, Liv Morgan and Stone Cold Steve Austin are expected to be added to Fortnite’s growing WWE roster. The move would bring together one of WWE’s top current stars alongside one of the most iconic legends in wrestling history.

Their inclusion would add to an already stacked lineup of WWE characters featured in Fortnite, including Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and The Undertaker. WWE legend The Rock is also part of the game’s universe, appearing as The Foundation within Fortnite’s storyline, with a return for that character also reportedly planned.

Fortnite continues to lean heavily into crossover content, and WWE remains a key part of that strategy. Beyond wrestling, the game is also expected to introduce a Game of Thrones crossover in the near future. So far in 2026, Fortnite has already teamed up with The Office, Ed Edd n’ Edd, and Looney Tunes, further showcasing its wide-ranging collaborations across entertainment.

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