×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Danhausen Listed As WWE Free Agent Following Debut Appearances

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Danhausen Listed As WWE Free Agent Following Debut Appearances

Danhausen has officially been listed under the free agents section on WWE’s roster page.

He now joins Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and Omos as talents currently operating under free agency status within WWE.

Danhausen first appeared for WWE at Elimination Chamber 2026, following weeks of intrigue involving a mysterious crate sent to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with instructions to open it on February 28. Since debuting, he has popped up backstage on both Raw and SmackDown, using his trademark antics to “curse” anyone who refuses to align with him. Despite the frequent appearances, he has yet to step into the ring for an official WWE match.

WWE also moved to secure his presentation earlier this month, filing multiple trademarks tied to Danhausen on March 13.

Before arriving in WWE, Danhausen built his name across several promotions. After debuting in 2013, he spent time in Ring of Honor until 2021 before signing with AEW. His most recent match took place on January 23, 2026, where he faced Eric Taylor at AIW Alive out of Habit.

Elsewhere in the free agent pool, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are already set for a major clash at WrestleMania 42, a bout confirmed after their heated confrontation on Raw. Omos, meanwhile, has largely been absent from WWE television since 2024, though he recently appeared in AAA competition as part of the Rey de Reyes 2026 qualifying four way match alongside El Grande Americano, El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Ethan Page.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::
Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Boston, Massachusetts

Mar. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

St. Paul, Minnesota

Mar. 25th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mar. 27th 2026

#smackdown

TNA Sacrifice 2026

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 27th 2026

#sarcrifice

ROH/MLP Global Wars Canada

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Mar. 27th 2026

#global wars

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Taping

Westwego, Louisiana

Mar. 28th 2026

#impact

AEW Collision

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mar. 28th 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Mar. 30th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

New York City, New York

Mar. 31st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Apr. 1st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy