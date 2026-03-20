Danhausen Listed As WWE Free Agent Following Debut Appearances

Danhausen has officially been listed under the free agents section on WWE’s roster page.

He now joins Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and Omos as talents currently operating under free agency status within WWE.

Danhausen first appeared for WWE at Elimination Chamber 2026, following weeks of intrigue involving a mysterious crate sent to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis with instructions to open it on February 28. Since debuting, he has popped up backstage on both Raw and SmackDown, using his trademark antics to “curse” anyone who refuses to align with him. Despite the frequent appearances, he has yet to step into the ring for an official WWE match.

WWE also moved to secure his presentation earlier this month, filing multiple trademarks tied to Danhausen on March 13.

Before arriving in WWE, Danhausen built his name across several promotions. After debuting in 2013, he spent time in Ring of Honor until 2021 before signing with AEW. His most recent match took place on January 23, 2026, where he faced Eric Taylor at AIW Alive out of Habit.

Elsewhere in the free agent pool, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are already set for a major clash at WrestleMania 42, a bout confirmed after their heated confrontation on Raw. Omos, meanwhile, has largely been absent from WWE television since 2024, though he recently appeared in AAA competition as part of the Rey de Reyes 2026 qualifying four way match alongside El Grande Americano, El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Ethan Page.

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