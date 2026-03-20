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Mercedes Mone Teases Imminent AEW Return After Global Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
Mercedes Mone Teases Imminent AEW Return After Global Tour

Mercedes Moné has strongly hinted her AEW return is right around the corner, revealing it will come once her current international run wraps up.

Speaking on IL61, Moné made it clear she is not far from stepping back into AEW.

“I’m returning really, really soon,” she said. “Right now, I am on my Mone Madness Tour all over Europe. First it started in Mexico, now here in Italy, next stop is Paris, then London, then Poland, then Winnipeg. After that, Mama is gonna return home.”

Her schedule gives a clear clue as to when that comeback could happen. Moné is set to defend the WPW Women’s Championship in Winnipeg on March 31. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to hit the same city the very next night on April 1, making that show the most likely moment for her return.

Moné has been absent from AEW television since dropping the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at New Year’s Smash. She briefly resurfaced in a Collision vignette on January 10, warning that her comeback would be about more than just reclaiming gold.

Since then, she has stayed active across Mexico and Europe as part of her “Mone Madness Tour,” stacking up titles across multiple promotions. She currently holds six championships worldwide, including titles in Scotland, Poland, Denmark, Canada, Malaysia, and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship.

AEW has yet to officially confirm her return, but all signs now point to it happening very soon.

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