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WWE SmackDown Preview: Randy Orton Breaks Silence On Cody Rhodes Attack, Jacob Fatu Faces Drew McIntyre

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2026
WWE SmackDown Preview: Randy Orton Breaks Silence On Cody Rhodes Attack, Jacob Fatu Faces Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown rolls into the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight with WrestleMania 42 just weeks away, and the road to the biggest show of the year is heating up fast. With major fallout from last week’s shocking betrayal and two title matches on deck, the stakes continue to rise.

Randy Orton stunned the WWE Universe after signing his WWE Championship contract for WrestleMania and immediately turning on Cody Rhodes in brutal fashion. The attack came after Orton revealed that a mysterious phone call reminded him of who he truly is. Now, Orton is set to address his actions and finally explain why he betrayed his longtime ally.

Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are set to clash in a rivalry that has quickly escalated into one of the most intense on SmackDown. McIntyre blindsided Fatu last week after teasing that he had quit WWE, only to return and launch a surprise attack during Fatu’s match against Trick Williams. With tensions boiling over, their collision tonight could have major WrestleMania implications.

The WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga put their titles on the line against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Priest and Truth earned their opportunity by running the table in a chaotic five team gauntlet match. However, the looming presence of the Wyatt Sicks and their eerie lantern storyline could play a role in how this match unfolds.

The Bella Twins look to make history as they compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the first time ever. Standing in their way are the dominant champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend. With Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss keeping a close eye on the situation, the outcome of this match could shift the entire division heading into WrestleMania.

Also scheduled for tonight, Motor City Machine Guns take on Fraxiom in tag team action, while Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll as their ongoing issue continues to develop.

SmackDown airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Matches and segments scheduled:

  • Randy Orton addresses Cody Rhodes attack

  • Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu

  • WWE Tag Team Championship
    Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs Damian Priest and R-Truth

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
    Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs The Bella Twins

  • Motor City Machine Guns vs Fraxiom

  • Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll


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