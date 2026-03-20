Dennis Rodman Set For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction In 2026

Dennis Rodman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, with the news first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. He joins a lineup that already includes AJ Styles, Demolition, and Stephanie McMahon, with the ceremony scheduled during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rodman’s ties to professional wrestling go back to the height of the Monday Night Wars in 1997, when he aligned himself with Hollywood Hulk Hogan and the New World Order in WCW. He stepped into the ring for the first time at Bash at the Beach 1997, teaming with Hogan in a losing effort against Lex Luger and The Giant. One year later at the same event, Rodman returned for a high profile celebrity tag match, once again teaming with Hogan to defeat Karl Malone and Diamond Dallas Page in a bout that drew widespread mainstream attention.

He also played a key role at Road Wild 1997, appearing as the Impostor Sting and attacking Lex Luger with a baseball bat to help Hogan capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Rodman continued his run in WCW into 1999, where he entered a feud with Randy Savage that led to a match at Road Wild, though he came up short on that occasion.

Rodman made a surprise return to the wrestling spotlight in September 2023, appearing on AEW Collision where he aligned with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in the lead up to All Out.

Outside of wrestling, Rodman built a legendary career in basketball. He is a five time NBA Champion, winning titles with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990 before adding three more with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan in 1996, 1997, and 1998. Known for his unmatched rebounding ability, he remains one of the most unique and celebrated figures in NBA history and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.