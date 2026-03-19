Erik And Sarah Logan Expecting Third Child

WWE’s Erik has shared some personal news, confirming that he and his wife Sarah Logan are preparing to welcome another addition to their family later this year.

Taking to Instagram, Erik revealed that the couple are expecting their third child and shared his excitement about becoming a father to a daughter for the first time. He also gave a shoutout to AEW’s Ruby Soho for helping capture the announcement moment.

“Rowe baby #3 debuting later this year!! Cannot wait to be a girl dad! Thank you @realrubysoho for the amazing announcement photo!”

Erik and Logan, known to WWE fans as Valhalla, have been married since December 2018 and have previously appeared together on WWE programming, most notably when she aligned with The War Raiders in 2022. Logan originally debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2017 as part of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Soho.

The couple already share two sons, Raymond Cash Rowe, born in February 2021, and Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, who arrived in November 2024. Logan had stepped away from WWE programming during 2024 for maternity leave before later confirming in June 2025 that her contract would not be renewed.

On the in ring side, Erik has remained active in tag team competition alongside Ivar. The duo challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships in late 2025 against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee but came up short. They have also recently competed internationally, including an appearance at Rey de Reyes where they faced Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Titles.