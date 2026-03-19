Bron Breakker Return Plans Taking Shape Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE is said to be moving forward with plans for Bron Breakker’s return as WrestleMania 42 approaches.

A new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select notes there is growing confidence within WWE that Breakker will be medically cleared in time for the event. However, the company is also said to have a contingency plan ready should he not be cleared, though no further details have been revealed.

Breakker has been out of action since the Royal Rumble, where he entered the men’s match at number two but was immediately blindsided by a masked attacker. The ambush left him vulnerable, allowing Oba Femi to eliminate him within seconds. The fallout continued on the February 2 episode of Raw, where Breakker confronted Adam Pearce over the situation, venting his frustration and even flipping the commentary table when tensions escalated. The Vision attempted to intervene and calm things down.

Speaking previously, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation around Breakker’s condition and the Rumble angle, stating it was unrelated.

“That had nothing to do with the Royal Rumble,” Meltzer said. “People are going like, ‘Oh, that’s why they did the thing at the Rumble.’ It’s like, it had nothing to do with the Rumble, even though, yeah, he probably had it long before that. It had nothing to do with any bookings, anything that they were doing. And then it was just like he got checked out and had to have emergency surgery. That’s the basic story on that.”

Breakker reportedly underwent emergency surgery for a hernia shortly after and has been recovering ever since.