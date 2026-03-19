Tom Brady Says WWE Stars Would Be ‘Crying’ In Real Fight

Tom Brady is once again stirring the pot with WWE, taking fresh shots at the company as speculation continues about a potential WrestleMania 42 appearance.

The NFL icon has been trading barbs with Logan Paul while promoting the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football event, with the two debating WWE’s scripted nature and the athleticism of its performers.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Brady didn’t hold back when asked how many WWE Superstars it would take to sack him.

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on. In a football game, you don’t know it, so they wouldn’t even get near me,” Brady said. “Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’d punch those guys right in the throat and they’d be probably crying. You know, there’s no fake BS we do in American football. So for those guys, it’d be a whole different story for them.”

His comments quickly drew a reaction from WWE’s Charlotte Flair, who fired back by pointing out that Brady would still need an offensive line to keep him protected.

Despite the back and forth, there is still no official confirmation that Brady will appear at WrestleMania 42. However, reports earlier this month indicated WWE has internally discussed bringing him in, even exploring Brady themed merchandise ahead of the event.

Brady’s ties to Las Vegas only add to the intrigue, as he is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, whose home venue, Allegiant Stadium, will host WrestleMania 42 across two nights on April 18 and April 19.

Meanwhile, the Fanatics Flag Football event, which was originally set for Saudi Arabia, has been relocated to Los Angeles and is scheduled to air on FOX this Saturday.