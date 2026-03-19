Jade Cargill Names Charlotte Flair As Top Dream Opponent

Jade Cargill has already ticked off Rhea Ripley as a dream opponent, and now she has her sights firmly set on Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on Complex’s podcast, Cargill reflected on the fantasy matches fans envisioned when she signed with WWE in 2023, revealing she always expected Flair to be her defining WrestleMania opponent.

“Of course, she’s the top girl. She’s the number one girl in our company currently. You know, she’s placed at such a high position and I’m going to reach the top, the highest of heights within this company. I mean, in what five years now, I have a title. I’ve been a champion three times over. I never worked the indie scene. I’ve been blessed to create such splash and to be the type.”

She admitted that while Ripley was on her list, Flair was always the match she had in mind for the biggest stage.

“So, yes, she was one of my opponents. I mean, one of the dream matches I wanted to have amongst others like Charlotte Flair. And I thought that’s actually the opponent I thought I was going to face at Mania was the likes of Charlotte Flair. You know, we’ve been teasing it for so long. And I think that’s a money-making match. I mean, she’s a Queen of home, right? And I am as well. And I think we have such similar aesthetics sometimes that I think it’s more of a like who’s who? Like who’s really like that Queen or whatever you want to say. I didn’t really dream book Rhea as being the person I would have had my ‘Mania match with this year.”

Looking ahead, Cargill doubled down on wanting Flair, even suggesting SummerSlam as the ideal stage, while also acknowledging the potential return of Bianca Belair.

“Well, when I retain, we’re gonna, yeah, assuming that in the air. I think well I would love to go on to face Charlotte at SummerSlam, but if Bianca returns, I don’t know what ‘cause the way the big three kind of split up was, like it was like a missing piece.”

“So, I think it’s a storyline we need to embark on when everybody’s healthy and ready to go. I think everybody will want to see that story line. it’s so many avenues you can go with that storyline, right? But the person I would want to see at SummerSlam since I’m not seeing them at Mania will be Charlotte. It’s already there.”

Cargill also explained why Flair remains her top target.

“It’s about breaking her. She’s stoic. Like I’m stoic, but she’s very like, you know, so I think it’ll be a great match. And I know Charlotte’s a woman for pulling people up and making them better. And that’s the people I want to work with.”