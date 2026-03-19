Backstage Update On Jelly Roll’s WWE Future Ahead Of WrestleMania

Jelly Roll’s potential involvement at WrestleMania 42 continues to be a talking point, but one rumored pairing now appears to be off the table.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation that Jelly Roll could team up with Royce Keys on the grand stage. After looking into the situation, Meltzer noted that he was informed the pairing is not currently planned. While there is still no official confirmation that Jelly Roll will step into the ring at WrestleMania, the direction of recent television suggests WWE is building toward something.

“I kind of wonder where they’re going with Jelly Roll,” Meltzer said. “It just feels to me they’re going to build to some gimmick match with Kit Wilson, maybe a tag with The Miz because The Miz has been involved in the storyline. They could do that. I had asked about the story because there was a story about Royce Keys, and I was told that it’s not Royce Keys, for whatever that’s worth. I wasn’t actually told that there is a match [for Jelly Roll], but when you look at it, it certainly seems like they’re building it.”

Jelly Roll made his return to WWE television on last week’s episode of SmackDown, where he found himself in a segment alongside The Miz and Kit Wilson. The appearance took a chaotic turn during Miz TV, as Jelly Roll accidentally struck The Miz after Wilson managed to dodge the incoming blow.

Despite his limited in ring experience, Jelly Roll has already shown a strong commitment to the business. The chart topping artist previously competed at SummerSlam 2025, teaming with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. His preparation for that bout reportedly earned praise internally, even as he remained self critical about his performance.

The storyline is set to continue on SmackDown this week, with Kit Wilson calling out Jelly Roll, further fueling speculation about what role the music star could play at WrestleMania 42.