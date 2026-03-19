The Bella Twins Confirm Final WWE Run With New Two Year Deals

The Bella Twins are officially back in WWE for an extended run, with Nikki and Brie Bella confirming they have signed new contracts and are preparing for what they expect to be their final chapter in the ring.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the duo revealed that Brie’s return during the 2026 Royal Rumble coincided with both sisters agreeing to new two year deals with WWE. They made it clear this run is intended to lead directly into retirement.

“For me, I don’t think you and I will ever get that last retirement moment that like John [Cena] got and AJ Styles got,” Nikki said. “Let’s be honest, the men get, right?

“I don’t think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that. Because I do know that the contract that we signed, we signed a two-year deal starting Royal Rumble. And for you and I, the talks we’ve had and what I know just where I’m at, that’s it. That will be the end for me and for us.”

The Hall of Fame duo are wasting no time making an impact, as they are set to challenge Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s SmackDown.

Nikki also shared her hopes of creating a memorable send off, even if she is unsure whether WWE will provide a traditional farewell moment.

“I want to have some of my best matches. I want to have a lot of fun,” Nikki said. “But I want to have like an iconic moment where it’s like, I could look back and go, ‘Damn, that was a great two years.’ We did it. I don’t want to walk away with any what ifs… I want to look back at these past two years that we’re about to create and be like, ‘Damn, girl. We did it.'”

With their legacy already cemented as WWE Hall of Famers, The Bellas are now focused on ticking off one final major goal, capturing the Women’s Tag Team Titles together. Nikki noted how meaningful that achievement would be, especially at this stage in their lives.

“This is like the final thing,” Nikki said. “So when I’m like 60, 70, 80, hopefully 90s, sitting with Brie on a porch, wine tasting, wine making, like we could, ‘Girl, we did that.’ We did Evolution. We did this. Tag team champs. Like, that’s how my mind works, like that’s accomplishments. But dang, to do it as moms. Nothing is better.”

This week’s SmackDown takes place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, with just four weeks remaining until WrestleMania 42.