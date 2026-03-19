GCW Announces First Ever Italy Event In Milan

GCW is continuing to build momentum around its WrestleMania weekend schedule while also expanding internationally with a major new announcement.

The promotion confirmed on March 18, 2026 that it will make its debut in Italy, with a show set for May 24, 2026 in Milan. The event will be held at Sporting Cesate and will be available to stream live on Triller TV+.

This marks the first time GCW will run an event in Southern Europe, adding another milestone to the company’s growing global footprint. At the time of the announcement, no matches have been revealed, but fans will not have to wait long to secure their spot, as tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In addition to its Milan debut, GCW also confirmed plans to run its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, continuing its expansion across new markets.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania weekend, GCW Bloodsport XV is already shaping up to be a notable show, with WWE stars Nattie Neidhart and Pete Dunne announced for the event. The show is scheduled for April 17, 2026, just days before WrestleMania 42 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.