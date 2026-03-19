Ricochet Social Media Controversy Draws Attention From Mainstream Media

Ricochet has found himself at the center of wider media attention following a controversial social media exchange that has now reached outlets beyond the wrestling world.

The situation gained traction after TMZ Sports covered the story, highlighting both Ricochet’s original post and the apology that followed. The incident began when Ricochet responded harshly to a fan on Monday, stating he was “glad” she had multiple sclerosis after she criticized his acting. The comment quickly sparked backlash, prompting Ricochet to issue a public apology the next day.

“I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS,” he wrote. “She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

The controversy has also been picked up internationally, with UK tabloid The Sun reporting on the situation as it continued to circulate online.

Further insight into the timeline came during Wrestling Observer Radio, where Dave Meltzer explained that Ricochet’s decision to remove the original tweet was influenced by someone close to him.

“And then what ended up happening was, one of his friends called him and said, ‘You know, you really should take the tweet down.’ So he took the tweet down,” Meltzer said. “And upon thinking about it, he then apologized. Nobody forced his apology or anything like that. He decided to apologize and he did.”

Meltzer also noted that, as of now, there has been no official response from AEW regarding the incident.

“As far as where it stands elsewhere, as far as I know he has gotten no , I’ve heard nothing from AEW or anything like that as far as what happened.”

Adding to the situation, Ricochet was absent from AEW Dynamite following his loss of the AEW National Championship at Revolution. Meanwhile, his wife, Samantha Johnson, has deactivated her X account after reportedly receiving violent threats amid the backlash.