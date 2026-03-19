Aaron Rourke Wins WWE Evolve Championship, Ends Jackson Drake’s 301 Day Reign

On March 18, 2026, Aaron Rourke captured the WWE Evolve Men’s Championship by defeating Jackson Drake in a decisive title match.

During the March 18 episode of Evolve, Rourke secured the victory with his signature Molly Go Round. Despite interference from Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, who attempted to assist their Vanity Project ally Drake, Rourke battled through the odds and emerged victorious to claim the championship.

This victory marks Rourke’s first reign as Evolve Champion. After being introduced as a WWE ID recruit in November 2024, he has now firmly established himself on the brand. Drawing inspiration from WWE icons Lita and Trish Stratus, Rourke’s rise to the top has now culminated in championship gold.

Jackson Drake entered the bout as the inaugural Evolve Champion, having held the title for an impressive 301 days. Throughout his reign, he successfully defended the championship 12 times before ultimately being dethroned.