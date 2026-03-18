AEW Dynamite Results - March 18th, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results (March 18, 2026): Post-Revolution Fallout, Coffin Match Chaos & EVP Stakes Raised

The fallout from AEW Revolution 2026 took center stage as All Elite Wrestling delivered a loaded episode of Dynamite from Fresno, California. With major returns, brutal stipulation matches, and high-stakes challenges issued, the road forward in AEW became much clearer, and far more dangerous.

Will Ospreay Def. Blake Christian

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay made his return to a thunderous reception, kicking off Dynamite against Blake Christian.

Christian brought the fight early and nearly stole the match with a picture-perfect 450 splash, but Ospreay’s speed and striking proved too much. After regaining control, Ospreay delivered back-to-back Hidden Blades to secure the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Post-Match: Ospreay Calls Out Jon Moxley

Ospreay wasted no time calling out Jon Moxley, leading to an immediate brawl. Moxley, alongside Wheeler Yuta and PAC, targeted Ospreay’s surgically repaired neck before security intervened.

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta Def. Juice Robinson & Ace Austin

Chaos continued as Juice Robinson and Ace Austin stepped up to face Moxley and Yuta.

Despite a strong showing from Robinson and Austin, Moxley sealed the win with the Death Rider.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Kenny Omega Issues High-Stakes Challenge

Kenny Omega challenged Swerve Strickland to a rematch, with Swerve’s No. 1 contender status on the line.

Swerve later responded with a shocking counteroffer:

Omega must put his EVP status on the line.

Coffin Match: Darby Allin Def. Gabe Kidd

In one of the wildest segments of the night, Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd began their Coffin Match in the parking lot, culminating in a car crash.

Yes, really.

After the chaos spilled into the arena, Allin survived everything Kidd threw at him, landing multiple Coffin Drops before sealing Kidd inside the coffin.

Winner: Darby Allin

Post-match, Allin sent a message to MJF, declaring he’s coming for the AEW World Championship.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey Def. Mark Davis

Mike Bailey continued to build momentum with a hard-fought win over Mark Davis.

Bailey survived Davis’ power offense and finished the match with a top-rope double knees strike.

Winner: Mike Bailey

Mina Shirakawa Def. Marina Shafir (No Holds Barred Match)

After Toni Storm was taken out earlier in the day, Mina Shirakawa stepped in against Marina Shafir.

The match featured weapons, a table crash, and brutal exchanges. Shirakawa ultimately scored the upset with a decisive powerbomb.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

MJF Sends a Message to Andrade

Backstage, Andrade El Idolo received a briefcase from MJF, with Don Callis revealing a developing alliance tied to Darby Allin.

Main Event: Jack Perry & The Young Bucks Def. Okada, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta

Jack Perry teamed with The Young Bucks against a stacked trio featuring Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

After a fast-paced, chaotic trios match, The Bucks and Perry hit a flurry of superkicks and the BTE Trigger to secure the win.

Winners: Jack Perry & The Young Bucks

Post-Match: Cope & Christian Return

Adam Copeland (Cope) and Christian Cage made their return and immediately set their sights on FTR.

They officially challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Dynasty, citing personal issues and unfinished business.

Final Takeaways

Ospreay vs. Moxley is heating up fast

Omega vs. Swerve now carries EVP-level stakes

Darby Allin is coming for MJF

Tag division just got even more stacked with Cope & Christian back

AEW wasted no time resetting the board after Revolution, this felt like the start of a new, more dangerous chapter.