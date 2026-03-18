Pete Dunne Set For Brutal Showdown Against Masashi Takeda At Bloodsport XV

Pete Dunne is officially set for his next challenge as part of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV, with his opponent now confirmed for the upcoming WrestleMania week event.

It has been announced that Dunne will go one on one with Masashi Takeda on April 17 in Las Vegas. Takeda brings a very different kind of reputation into the bout, having built his career across Japan and the United States as both a wrestler and MMA fighter, with a strong background in brutal death match competition. He has competed in promotions such as Big Japan, All Japan, FREEDOMS, and GCW, making him one of the more dangerous names entering the Bloodsport environment.

This marks the first officially confirmed match for the Bloodsport XV card, which is scheduled to stream live on TrillerTV+ during WrestleMania week. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern and 3 p.m. Pacific on April 17.

Dunne heads into the fight with momentum, having already competed twice under the Bloodsport banner since WWE began allowing select talent to appear on the shows. He currently holds a 2-0 record, with victories over Jonathan Gresham and Timothy Thatcher in 2025, showing that his hard hitting style fits perfectly within the unique ruleset of the promotion.

While Dunne is currently portraying Rayo Americano on WWE programming as part of a faction alongside El Grande Americano and Bravo Americano, he will be stepping into Bloodsport as himself, returning to the gritty, no frills approach that made him stand out earlier in his career.

Takeda is no stranger to this setting either, with his last Bloodsport appearance dating back to 2019, where he picked up a win over Gresham. With both men known for their toughness and physicality, this matchup is expected to deliver a hard fought contest.

Additional names confirmed for Bloodsport XV include: