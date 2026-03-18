WWE Star The Miz Leads Star Studded Gladiators Cast

Amazon is bringing back a classic competition series with a fresh twist, and this time it is being led by a familiar face from the wrestling world.

The revival of American Gladiators, hosted by WWE star The Miz, is officially set to debut next month on Amazon Prime Video. The rollout will begin with three episodes dropping on April 17, followed by another three episodes on April 24. The season will wrap up with four final episodes arriving on May 1.

Alongside The Miz, the show will feature a lineup of well known wrestling personalities as part of the Gladiator roster. Among those confirmed are AEW’s Wardlow and Kamille, along with former WWE standout Rick Boogs, Jessie Godderz, and J Rod Jessica Roden.

Originally launching in the late 1980s, American Gladiators became a staple of television before eventually being revived for a short run in 2008. This latest version looks to blend nostalgia with new ideas, bringing back classic events while introducing fresh challenges.

According to details released by Amazon, the format will see everyday competitors enter the Arena to take on 16 Gladiators in a series of intense physical contests. Fan favorite events such as Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall will return, while new additions like The Ring and Collision aim to raise the stakes even further. At the end of the competition, one male and one female winner will walk away with $100,000 and be crowned American Gladiator Champion.

Rocsi Diaz will serve as co host alongside The Miz, with the series produced by Amazon MGM Studios.