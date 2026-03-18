AEW Star Leila Grey Begins Recovery After Surgery Update

Leila Grey is now on the road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery following the injury she sustained late last year.

The AEW talent confirmed that she recently had surgery to repair a torn ACL, an injury she picked up during her TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné at the December 6, 2025 AEW Collision taping. Taking to social media, Grey shared an update on her condition and reassured fans that everything went smoothly.

“Hey guys. I finally had my knee surgery yesterday. Everything went well. I’m home recovering and starting therapy tomorrow. Thank you all for the support during this time.”

Despite the severity of the injury, Grey showed incredible determination in the weeks that followed. Just seven days after hurting her knee, she competed in a WBFF competition wearing a brace and still managed to take first place, highlighting her resilience outside the ring as well.

Earlier in the year on January 19, Grey revealed that she had made the decision to hold off on surgery until she could improve the range of motion in her knee, a move aimed at giving her the best possible recovery outcome.

Prior to being sidelined, Grey had been featured as part of the SkyFlight group alongside Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Christopher Daniels. She was also coming off a singles victory over Zayda Steel at ROH Final Battle Zero Hour just one night before the injury occurred.

Now beginning her rehabilitation journey, Grey is focused on recovery as she works toward an eventual return to the ring.