Jacqueline Reflects On Wrestling First Mentality During WWE Attitude Era

Jacqueline is looking back on her career with a sense of pride and honesty, reflecting on a time in WWE when being a true in-ring competitor as a woman was far from the norm. During the Attitude Era, she stood out as someone who viewed herself as a wrestler above all else, even as the company leaned heavily into entertainment segments that didn’t always showcase that side of her.

Speaking at River City Wrestling Con during an appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about balancing what she loved with what the audience wanted at the time. While she embraced the era for what it was, she made it clear her focus was always on wrestling.

“There wasn’t a lot of women back then wrestling,” Jacqueline said. “But we were out there for the fans putting on good shows, and we worked really hard to put on good shows. It was very special back then. A lot of people said they enjoy the Attitude Era. That’s where I was in, and it was just a lot of fun back then.”

She was asked directly about her memorable on-screen rivalry with Sable, particularly the widely discussed bikini contest that still gets attention today. Jacqueline didn’t shy away from addressing it, but made her stance clear about where her priorities were.

“I’m a wrestler. I was trying to wrestle, not do bikini contests,” Jacqueline said. “I mean, I look great. A lot of people told me I look great. So I was very happy about that. But everybody loves Sable. She was a fan favorite. She’s a big babyface. So yeah, it was fun.”

Despite the storyline competition between them, Jacqueline spoke highly of Sable and their time working together.

“She was a fan favorite. Everybody loves Sable,” Jacqueline said. “It was great working against her. She was very beautiful, very talented. She was a great wrestler. She was tall and she did really good in the ring.”

When it came to professionalism, Jacqueline had no hesitation in praising her former rival.

“Not at all. Very professional,” Jacqueline said. “Sable was very professional.”

Later in her run, Jacqueline found herself in a unique position, stepping into the ring with male talent and making history in the process. She recalled her Cruiserweight Championship match with Chavo Guerrero as a standout moment that capped off that chapter of her WWE career.

“I had a match against Chavo Guerrero. It was a Cruiserweight match, and I think that’s where they wrapped it up,” Jacqueline said. “Chavo is a great guy. I love working against Chavo. He’s a great wrestler. He’s real. He’s just a pro. And I beat him, one, two, three. It was just a match. It was great.”

One of the most remarkable aspects of her career is her longevity and durability. Jacqueline revealed that across three decades in the business, she never suffered a significant injury, something she credits to both discipline and good fortune.

“I was blessed. I never got hurt,” Jacqueline said. “I was in the business for like 30 years. So I’ve been blessed.”

Even today, she remains active on the convention circuit, valuing the opportunity to reconnect with both fans and fellow wrestlers who shared that journey with her.

“It’s great coming to the conventions because you can see all the wrestlers that you haven’t seen in years,” Jacqueline said. “They’re like my wrestling family. I call them my wrestling family. And it’s great seeing the fans too. They’re awesome.”

Jacqueline’s legacy continues to stand out as one of the toughest and most accomplished performers of her era, bridging the gap between entertainment and true in-ring competition at a time when that balance was rarely given to women.