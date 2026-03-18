Mick Foley Speaks Out With Emotional Message On Immigration Policies

Mick Foley has spoken out in a new Instagram video, delivering an emotional message aimed directly at Republicans and independents while urging people across the United States to take a stand against what he described as inhumane treatment of immigrants.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who spent decades traveling across the country during his wrestling career, reflected on the countless personal connections he has made with fans from all walks of life. Drawing from those experiences, Foley said he struggles to accept that a significant portion of Americans would support the current situation.

“This is an earnest and honest attempt to talk to Republicans and independents who are not so far gone that they can still think for themselves,” Foley said at the start of the video.

Foley pointed to a statistic he recently heard on television claiming that 65 percent of Americans believe immigration enforcement has gone too far. However, it was the remaining percentage that stood out most to him.

“I was left thinking, wait, 35 percent of the American public is for this?” Foley said. “I’m sorry, but I cannot believe that. I refuse to believe that three and a half out of every 10 Americans I meet would be in favor of our fellow human beings, our brothers and sisters, being treated in such an inhumane fashion.”

He went on to explain that his perspective is shaped by years on the road alongside wrestlers with a wide range of political views, including Jim Cornette and others he described as leaning more conservative. Despite differing opinions, Foley emphasized that those relationships were built on respect and meaningful discussion rather than conflict.

Foley also shared personal memories of kindness he experienced from fans across the country, including those he believes may hold conservative views. He recalled being offered places to stay when he could not afford accommodation, receiving help from strangers, and interacting with families during appearances.

“I know it because when I was struggling, you were the people who let me stay in your spare room or on your couch because I didn’t have money for a motel,” Foley said. “You were the people, the guy who may have been wearing a MAGA hat, who gladly gave me instructions when my GPS wasn’t working. You are the people who smile with joy when I bounced your children on my knee as Santa Claus.”

He added that he has felt support in every state he has visited and finds it difficult to reconcile those experiences with the policies he is criticizing.

“I just refuse to believe that these people who treat me with such kindness would turn a blind eye to the cruelty that this administration is inflicting on others,” Foley said.

Foley then outlined several actions he believes do not reflect the values of the country, referencing enforcement practices and treatment of individuals.

“America is better than zip-tying senior citizens,” Foley said. “America is better than chasing down agricultural workers or abducting day laborers at Home Depot. America is better than using children for bait. Agents made a child knock on the door asking to let them in in order to see if anyone else was home.”

He continued by stressing that people should not be targeted based on language or appearance and expressed confidence that many Americans share that belief.

Foley also encouraged viewers to speak up, sharing a quote that resonated with him about changing one’s stance when necessary.

“It’s okay to admit you were for something and no longer are. It’s okay to say that you like something in principle but not in its execution,” Foley said. “The best time to speak up would have been earlier. The second best time to speak up is now, because years from now, when there is nothing to lose, we will all have been against this. But the time to speak up and state your case is now.”

While expressing hope that the country can do better, Foley acknowledged the possibility that his belief could be misplaced.

“I could be wrong, and if I’m wrong, I’ll be devastated, because I will have completely lost faith in the United States of America and its people,” Foley said. “But you can make a difference by just speaking truth to power.”

He concluded by pointing to polling figures, suggesting that if public support for current policies is lower than reported, people have an opportunity to influence change by making their voices heard.

“Donald Trump reads the polls,” Foley said. “35 percent is bad. It’s not as bad as the 10 percent that I think is more accurate. Please make a difference by using your voice.”