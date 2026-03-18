Beth Phoenix Debuts New Look And Sparks Comeback Speculation

Beth Phoenix just turned heads with a fresh new look on Instagram, posting updated photos with the caption, “Gen X here.”
The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t competed since her surprise appearance at AEW All Out 2025, where she backed Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, but the moment left fans wondering if more could follow.
Now, with Copeland recently returning to AEW, Phoenix’s new post has reignited that buzz. She hasn’t said anything about a comeback, but the timing has definitely got fans talking about a possible return.
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Hashtag: #dynamite
AEW Collision
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Hashtag: #collision
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Fresno, California
Mar. 18th 2026
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