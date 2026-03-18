WWE NXT Results - March 17th, 2026

NXT Results (March 18, 2026): Booker T Appreciation Night, Title Matches, Chaos Erupts After Steel Cage Main Event

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT featured a packed card highlighted by championship matches, a celebration of Booker T, and a shocking post–main event attack that closed the show.

Jacy Jayne Retains NXT Women’s Championship

The night opened with a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship as champion Jacy Jayne defended against Sol Ruca and Zaria.

All three competitors traded fast-paced offense early, with Jayne frequently attempting to take advantage of the chaos. Zaria showcased her power throughout the match, even taking out members of Fatal Influence at ringside.

Ruca appeared close to victory after hitting the Sol Snatcher on Jayne, but Zaria broke up the pinfall and delivered an F-5 to Ruca on the outside. With the challengers neutralized, Jayne capitalized and pinned Ruca to retain the championship.

Winner: Jacy Jayne (Still NXT Women’s Champion)

Los Americanos Defeat The Vanity Project

Six-man tag team action followed as Los Americanos (El Grande, Bravo & Rayo) battled The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes).

The Vanity Project controlled long stretches of the bout with frequent tags and triple-team offense. However, Los Americanos mounted a comeback highlighted by high-flying dives to the outside.

In the closing moments, El Grande inserted a metal plate into his mask and delivered a decisive headbutt to Smokes for the victory.

Winners: Los Americanos

Wren Sinclair Wins Women’s Speed Championship

The WWE Women's Speed Championship was on the line when champion Fallon Henley defended against Wren Sinclair.

Sinclair focused on quick pin attempts early before trapping Henley in the Final Wrench submission. Henley had no choice but to tap out, giving Sinclair the biggest win of her NXT career.

Winner and NEW Women’s Speed Champion: Wren Sinclair

Birthright Advance In Tag Team Tournament

Tag team tournament action saw The Birthright (Stacks & Uriah Connors) take on Hank & Tank.

Hank & Tank looked strong early, but outside interference from the Birthright faction caused distractions throughout the match. Connors ultimately stole the win by rolling up Hank.

Winners: The Birthright

Booker T Appreciation Night Interrupted

A major segment of the night honored NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T during “Booker T Appreciation Night.”

A tribute video featured several WWE stars including Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Miz, Trick Williams, and Roxanne Perez.

However, the celebration was cut short when Keanu Carver stormed the ring and attacked several people at ringside. Jasper Troy rushed out to defend Booker T, sparking a brawl that had to be separated by officials.

Tatum Paxley Survives Steel Cage War

The main event saw Tatum Paxley defend the NXT Women's North American Championship against Izzi Dame inside a Steel Cage.

Dame attacked Paxley before the bell and introduced a steel chair into the match, leading to a brutal and chaotic fight. The two competitors even battled atop the cage before Dame delivered a superplex from the top.

Despite the punishment, Paxley rallied late in the match, sending Dame into a chair with a sunset bomb before hitting Cemetery Drive for the win.

Winner and STILL Champion: Tatum Paxley

Blake Monroe Steals The Spotlight

After the match, Paxley celebrated near the entrance ramp before being suddenly pulled beneath the stage by Blake Monroe. Moments later, Monroe emerged holding the Women’s North American Championship before disappearing back under the stage.

The shocking moment ended the broadcast and appears to set up Paxley’s next challenger.