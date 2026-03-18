Possible SPOILER On WWE NXT Championship Match At Stand And Deliver 2026

WWE could be setting the stage for a major shakeup at NXT Stand & Deliver, with plans pointing toward a high-stakes multi-man title match rather than a traditional singles showdown.

A new update from March 18, 2026 suggests the NXT Championship picture is heading toward a fatal four-way clash featuring Joe Hendry, Tony D’Angelo, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints. The reported lineup brings together four very different competitors, each with their own momentum and motivations, creating a volatile situation at the top of the brand.

If the match goes ahead as expected, it would immediately become one of the most unpredictable bouts on the card. Ongoing tension between Ethan Page and Ricky Saints is said to be intensifying in the weeks leading up to the event, adding another layer of animosity to an already crowded title scene.

At the same time, Tony D’Angelo’s return to NXT continues to raise questions, with his intentions still unfolding and likely to factor heavily into how the situation develops. With multiple rivalries intersecting, the championship picture is shaping up to be anything but straightforward.

Set for April 4, Stand & Deliver is one of NXT’s marquee events, and a fatal four-way for the NXT Championship would significantly raise the stakes. With four competitors involved, the door is wide open for chaos, unexpected twists, and the very real possibility of a title change.

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