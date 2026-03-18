×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Laurinaitis Deletes Tweet After AI Photo Backlash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2026
John Laurinaitis Deletes Tweet After AI Photo Backlash

John Laurinaitis’ recent return to the spotlight has taken an unexpected twist after a social media post tied to his appearance quickly disappeared.

Laurinaitis had shared a message following his appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s March Mayhem event, posting a photo from the signing alongside a note of appreciation to fans.

“Amazing signing and matches at Big Time Wrestling this past Saturday. It was great to meet so many people”

However, attention soon shifted away from the message itself. Fans began dissecting the image, pointing out unusual details such as oddly shaped fingers and background figures that appeared unnatural. The scrutiny led to accusations that elements of the photo may have been altered using AI.

Comments questioning the image quickly flooded in, with some directly calling out the inconsistencies and others joking about how much of the picture was genuine.

As the criticism grew, the post was removed on March 18, 2026. While Laurinaitis has not issued any statement addressing the situation, the deletion has only fueled further discussion, drawing even more attention to the controversy.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy