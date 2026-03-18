John Laurinaitis Deletes Tweet After AI Photo Backlash

John Laurinaitis’ recent return to the spotlight has taken an unexpected twist after a social media post tied to his appearance quickly disappeared.

Laurinaitis had shared a message following his appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s March Mayhem event, posting a photo from the signing alongside a note of appreciation to fans.

“Amazing signing and matches at Big Time Wrestling this past Saturday. It was great to meet so many people”

However, attention soon shifted away from the message itself. Fans began dissecting the image, pointing out unusual details such as oddly shaped fingers and background figures that appeared unnatural. The scrutiny led to accusations that elements of the photo may have been altered using AI.

Comments questioning the image quickly flooded in, with some directly calling out the inconsistencies and others joking about how much of the picture was genuine.

As the criticism grew, the post was removed on March 18, 2026. While Laurinaitis has not issued any statement addressing the situation, the deletion has only fueled further discussion, drawing even more attention to the controversy.