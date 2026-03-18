AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Ospreay Set For In Ring Return As Coffin Match Looms

AEW Dynamite returns tonight from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California as the promotion moves forward following the fallout from Revolution, with several major matches and storylines set to unfold.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the show is the long-awaited in-ring return of Will Ospreay, who competes for the first time in nearly six months. Ospreay made his comeback at Revolution after being out of action since September 2025, when he was brutally attacked by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders inside a steel cage following the 10-man lights out match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The assault left him needing neck surgery and sidelined for months.

In the weeks leading up to Revolution, AEW aired a series of vignettes documenting Ospreay’s recovery journey, ending with a dramatic moment where he emerged from a healing chamber after Moxley successfully defended the Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. Ospreay confronted Moxley in the aftermath, signaling that their rivalry is far from over. Tonight, he takes his first official step back into competition as he faces Blake Christian.

Also scheduled is a no holds barred rematch between Toni Storm and Marina Shafir, reigniting their heated rivalry. Storm secured the win in their previous encounter at Revolution, a match that was contested with no one allowed at ringside. However, tensions escalated after the bell when Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance in support of Shafir, leading to a chaotic pull-apart brawl involving Storm.

In another featured bout, Darby Allin will meet Gabe Kidd in a coffin match. The challenge was issued by Kidd during the Revolution media scrum after his team, The Dogs, came up short against Orange Cassidy, Allin, and Roderick Strong. Allin brings significant experience into the match, having competed in every coffin match in AEW history, holding a 4-2 record under the stipulation.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on TBS and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Matches scheduled for tonight: