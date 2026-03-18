Santos Escobar Set For Surgery After Competing Injured At Rey De Reyes

Santos Escobar is set to undergo surgery on Thursday after competing through a torn tricep during the AAA Rey de Reyes final this past weekend.

The injury dates back to January during an NXT live event tour around Royal Rumble weekend, where Escobar was wrestling Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. At the time, there was uncertainty about the severity of the issue, but it has now been confirmed as a torn tricep. Despite the setback, Escobar still took part in the Rey de Reyes final, where the injury was aggravated further during the match.

In the tournament final, Escobar faced El Grande Americano Original, El Grande Americano II, and La Parka. The match saw interference from Dr. Wagner Jr., costing Escobar the victory and continuing their developing rivalry. With surgery now imminent, those plans are expected to be put on hold.

Recent speculation also suggested Escobar had been moved to WWE’s alumni section. However, it has been clarified that he has remained listed there since his previous contract expired last year, before later signing a new deal. WWE has reaffirmed that Escobar is still under contract and remains active, including appearances in AAA as part of the working relationship between the two promotions.

There is currently no confirmed timeline for his return, although tricep injuries typically sideline performers for several months.

We wish him a full and speedy recovery.