Backstage Reason Revealed For Why Some WWE Talent Begin In NXT Instead Of Main Roster

WWE and The CW are reportedly leaning on former AEW talent as part of a broader effort to draw fresh eyes to NXT, with several names remaining on the brand longer than expected as part of that strategy.

According to a new report, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe continuing their runs in NXT is not by chance, but tied to a coordinated ratings approach between WWE and its broadcast partner. Their previous experience performing on live television during their time in AEW is also said to be a key factor, as it allows them to adapt quickly and contribute to the show’s overall presentation.

Page has been featured on NXT programming since May 2024, while Saints arrived in February 2025 and Monroe followed in June 2025. All three were regularly seen on AEW television prior to joining WWE, bringing established exposure with them.

The report also revealed that when Saints first debuted in WWE, the decision to place him in NXT was largely due to WrestleMania 41 plans already being locked in. However, his extended stay has reportedly raised eyebrows internally, with some within NXT surprised he has not yet transitioned to the main roster.

It was further noted that WWE does not follow a strict rule when it comes to debuting incoming talent. While some are introduced through NXT, others skip the developmental brand entirely. Names such as Penta, Rey Fenix, and Royce Keys were all brought straight onto Raw or SmackDown without spending time in NXT.

Meanwhile, NXT Champion Joe Hendry continues to stand out as one of the brand’s top acts, with his rise credited to strong fan support and momentum built organically during his time on the show.

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