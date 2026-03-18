MVP Teases New Member For The Hurt Syndicate After MJF Fallout

MVP has revealed that The Hurt Syndicate is once again considering expanding its ranks, this time with a focus on bringing in younger talent after their previous attempt with MJF fell flat.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, MVP did not hold back when addressing why MJF’s run with the group failed to meet expectations. According to MVP, the former AEW World Champion simply did not fit the mold the faction was looking for.

“The last go-around, we tried it with MJF,” MVP said. “It didn’t go well because he just didn’t make the cut. He wasn’t good enough. He doesn’t have the drive, he doesn’t have the internal capability for true violence. He’s a huckster.”

MVP admitted he personally backed MJF’s inclusion at the time, but the outcome ultimately left the group hesitant about bringing in new blood.

“I went out on a limb and vouched for him with my colleagues, but he just didn’t make the cut,” MVP added. “That kind of soured us a little bit about trying to add somebody new.”

Despite that setback, it appears attitudes within the faction have shifted. MVP explained that The Hurt Syndicate now sees value in adding a fresh, younger presence to the group to help evolve its dynamic moving forward.

“We think we do need a little youthfulness,” MVP said. “We need a youthful spark, so it could be about time to add a new member.”

The Hurt Syndicate, made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, represents AEW’s version of the dominant Hurt Business faction that rose to prominence during WWE’s pandemic era. While MJF briefly aligned with the group, the partnership quickly unraveled, leading to a split between both sides.

As it stands, no specific names have been mentioned as potential recruits, but the door now appears open for a new addition as the group looks to refresh its identity.