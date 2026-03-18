Braun Strowman Provides Update On In Ring Comeback Timeline

Braun Strowman has teased a possible return to in-ring action in summer 2026, marking what would be nearly a year since his WWE release.

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, recently took to X where he shared a throwback image of himself slamming Brock Lesnar from their past WWE encounters. The post included a subtle nod to the recent viral moment involving Oba Femi and Lesnar on Raw, sparking renewed interest in his status.

During an exchange with podcaster Mike Gilbert, Strowman was asked directly about his return plans. He offered a cautious but optimistic update.

“Maybe this summer,” Strowman said. “I’m mid filming season two of Everything on the Menu now and have a few other projects. So will see.”

Strowman has not stepped inside the ring since being released by WWE in May 2025. His final match came on April 18, 2025, when he teamed with LA Knight in a tag team bout against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Since leaving WWE, Strowman has shifted focus toward ventures outside of wrestling. His food based reality series Everything on the Menu was confirmed for a second season in January 2026. The show is co-produced by WWE, allowing him to continue using the Braun Strowman name despite no longer being under contract.

In addition to the series, it was recently revealed that Strowman has co-founded a new production company called Meat Castle Media, further expanding his presence beyond the ring.

His road back has not been entirely smooth. Earlier this year, Strowman underwent urgent surgery after an infection led to fluid buildup in his knee. The setback has made his return timeline uncertain, with his summer goal appearing more hopeful than guaranteed.

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