WWE Creative Plans For Gunther Revealed Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE had reportedly mapped out a different path for Gunther heading into WrestleMania 42, with plans initially pointing toward a showdown with a legendary opponent.

According to BodySlam, the early creative direction would have seen Gunther enter into a feud with Rey Mysterio, building toward a high profile match at WrestleMania 42. The storyline was expected to kick off following Gunther’s attack on Dragon Lee during the March 2 episode of WWE Raw, setting the stage for the rivalry to escalate in the weeks that followed.

However, those plans have now been thrown into doubt. Mysterio has been dealing with a rib injury sustained earlier in the year, leaving his WrestleMania status uncertain. He suffered fractured ribs during a match against Austin Theory on the January 26 episode of Raw. Although he made an appearance in the Royal Rumble match just days later, he has not competed in the ring since then.

In recent weeks, Mysterio has remained visible by transitioning into a commentary role, appearing on AAA broadcasts on Fox, including coverage of Rey de Reyes. While he continues to stay involved in wrestling, his in ring return timeline remains unclear.

Gunther, meanwhile, has not been seen on WWE television since his attack on Dragon Lee earlier this month, adding further intrigue to how WWE will pivot creatively if Mysterio is unable to compete.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas across April 18 and 19. The card is already beginning to take shape, with Roman Reigns scheduled to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes is set to defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

GUNTHER’s creative direction for WrestleMania 42 was reportedly supposed to be a match against Rey Mysterio.



Mysterio then suffered a rib injury before the Rumble.



As such it is currently unclear if GUNTHER will compete at WrestleMania next month unless Mysterio is cleared.… pic.twitter.com/DtZBnTh3D5 , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 18, 2026

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