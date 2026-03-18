NJPW Star EVIL Linked To WWE Signing Talks

Speculation continues to build around EVIL, whose real name is Takaaki Watanabe, as reports suggest a potential move to WWE could be on the horizon.

According to a new report, discussions have taken place between WWE and the longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout, though nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage. It is believed that Watanabe is open to the idea of joining WWE and would prefer to begin his run in NXT rather than debuting straight on the main roster. The reasoning behind this approach is said to be his desire to adapt more smoothly to WWE’s in-ring style and presentation.

Another key detail from the report indicates that Watanabe is keen on preserving his established EVIL character should the move materialise, rather than undergoing a complete repackage.

Watanabe first entered the wrestling scene in 2011 as part of NJPW’s young lion system. After gaining experience during an excursion to Ring of Honor in 2014, he returned to Japan and re-emerged under the EVIL persona.

He later became a prominent member of Los Ingobernables de Japon before making a major shift in July 2020 by aligning himself with Bullet Club. That same month, he captured both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships by defeating Tetsuya Naito at Dominion inside Osaka-jo Hall, marking one of the biggest moments of his career.