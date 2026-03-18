MLW Confirms Commentary Team For Fusion Return

MLW has officially revealed the commentary lineup ahead of the long awaited return of its weekly series, MLW Fusion.

When Fusion resumes, Joe Dombrowski will be joined by Filthy Tom Lawlor on commentary, forming the core broadcast team for the show’s relaunch. The pairing brings together Dombrowski’s established play by play presence with Lawlor’s in ring experience and personality.

Also returning to the company is Rich Bocchini, who previously worked with MLW and WWE NXT under the name Rich Brennan. This time, Bocchini will step into a newly created position as the MLW Insider. In this role, he will focus on delivering breaking news, exclusive updates, and behind the scenes insight tied to Major League Wrestling.

MLW shared further details on how Bocchini’s role will function across the product, stating:

“Bocchini will operate across every layer of MLW , embedded backstage, stationed at ringside, and tracking developments as they unfold in real time. His mission: deliver the news, context, and inside information driving the biggest fights in the sport.”

Although an official return date for MLW Fusion has yet to be confirmed, the promotion recently held television tapings in Atlanta over the weekend, signaling that the show’s comeback is moving forward. Fusion has been on hiatus since late 2023 and has previously aired on beIN Sports and YouTube.

Looking ahead, MLW’s next scheduled event is Fantastica Mania USA on April 12 in Charleston, South Carolina. The show is being held in partnership with NJPW and CMLL and will serve as a taping for Fusion. Additional events are planned in the coming months, including stops in Chattanooga, New York City, and Philadelphia.

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