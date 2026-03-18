TNA Wrestling Secures New Multi Year Deal With Eurosport India

TNA Wrestling has confirmed a new multi year television rights agreement with Warner Bros Discovery owned premium sports network Eurosport India, with the announcement made on Wednesday.

This renewed partnership builds on their existing relationship and is set to begin in July 2027. Under the terms of the deal, fans across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Afghanistan will continue to receive extensive access to TNA programming, including hundreds of hours of first run original content.

The updated agreement brings previous arrangements together into a single exclusive partnership, further strengthening the collaboration between both sides, which originally began in early January 2020.

As part of the deal, viewers will be able to watch Thursday Night Impact along with Pehlwani Patakha, a Hindi language localized show that focuses on highlights and classic moments. The agreement also covers TNA monthly specials, pay per view events, and selected archive material.

This announcement adds to a strong run of positive momentum for the company, following recent growth in Impact viewership on AMC in the United States and a newly revealed partnership with iHeartMedia, which will expand TNA’s reach through branding, promotion, and radio and podcast platforms.

TNA is now turning its attention to its next major event, Sacrifice, which is scheduled to take place next Friday in New Orleans, Louisiana.