WWE Reveals New Premium Seating Concept For WrestleMania 42

WWE has officially revealed a unique new viewing option for WrestleMania 42, giving fans a chance to experience the event from a completely different perspective inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In collaboration with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, WWE confirmed that for the first time ever, select seating will be installed directly on top of the WrestleMania set. These premium seats will offer an elevated vantage point, providing a distinctive way to watch the action unfold across both nights of the event on April 18 and April 19.

Tickets for these limited premium spots are scheduled to go on sale Friday, March 20, beginning at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. Due to the unique nature of the seating, availability is expected to be extremely limited.

WrestleMania has long been known for its elaborate, themed stage designs that transform each host venue into a spectacle. Last year’s WrestleMania 41 embraced the spirit of Las Vegas with a resort style presentation that reflected the city’s entertainment legacy. While details on this year’s setup remain under wraps, WWE has confirmed that the WrestleMania 42 set will be revealed in the days leading up to the show.

Standard tickets for WrestleMania 42 remain available, with fans still able to secure their place at WWE’s biggest event of the year.