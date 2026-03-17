WWE Night Of Champions Date Revealed Amid Saudi Arabia Uncertainty

WWE’s plans for its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia are taking shape, though uncertainty remains due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

A new report indicates that Night of Champions is currently scheduled for Saturday, June 27. The date was first noted by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics during an appearance on Post Wrestling, though it has not been officially confirmed by WWE.

Recent discussions within WWE have centered around upcoming Saudi Arabia events, including this year’s show and early planning for WrestleMania 43 next April. These conversations are said to be influenced by the ongoing geopolitical situation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has created wider complications across the region. At this stage, no final decisions have been made regarding any changes.

According to the report, Riyadh is once again the expected host city for Night of Champions, continuing WWE’s recent trend of running major events there. The company has not held an event in Jeddah since May 2024.

Saudi Arabia remains a major partner for WWE, with the long-term agreement between the two sides reportedly bringing in at least $50 million per event as part of a deal that began in 2018. Earlier this year, Riyadh hosted the Royal Rumble for the first time, and even bigger shows are expected to take place there moving forward.

The situation in the region has already impacted other major events, with Formula One recently canceling two races scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

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