TNA Wrestling Announces Live Impact Episode In Sacramento This May

TNA Wrestling is set to bring a live edition of Thursday Night Impact to California this spring, continuing its push toward more real-time broadcasts under its current television deal.

The promotion confirmed on Tuesday that Sacramento will host a live episode of Impact on May 14, with the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center serving as the venue. The following night, May 15, the same location will be used for additional television tapings.

Tickets for both events will be released to the general public on March 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, while a pre-sale window is scheduled to open two days prior. A strong lineup of talent is currently being advertised for the Sacramento shows, including Mike Santana, The Hardys, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Moose, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Lei Ying Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary, and Mara Sade.

The California stop comes roughly one month after TNA Rebellion, which is set to take place in Cleveland. The company is also planning additional stops in Louisiana and New York as part of a busy touring schedule.

Increasing the number of live Impact broadcasts has been a key objective for TNA since launching its new television partnership with AMC in January.

Upcoming TNA Wrestling schedule:

• Friday, March 27: Sacrifice at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana

• Saturday, March 28: TV taping at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana

• Saturday, April 11: Rebellion at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

• Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15: TV tapings at Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York

• Thursday, May 14: Live Impact at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California

• Friday, May 15: TV taping at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California