Kevin Owens Set For First WWE Appearance Since Injury At WrestleMania Weekend Event

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles are all set to be part of WWE World, the fan convention scheduled to run alongside WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owens has been out of action since Elimination Chamber 2025 after undergoing neck surgery, which ruled him out of WrestleMania 41 where he had been heading toward a clash with Randy Orton. He is now confirmed for a meet and greet appearance at WWE World, marking his first major public WWE appearance since the injury. The convention will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 16 through April 20.

While an in ring return is not expected in the immediate future, WWE remains optimistic that Owens could be back before the end of 2026. Back in November 2025, Owens posted a short clip showing himself doing cardio training at the WWE Performance Center, signaling steady progress in his recovery. He is also set to appear as a coach on the upcoming season of WWE LFG, which premieres on A&E on April 26.

Steve Austin spoke about Owens during Busted Open Radio on 3:16 Day, revealing that he reached out to him recently. “I called Kevin a couple of months ago to check in on him. He’s got a great doctor and he’s a Hall of Fame talent.” Owens famously faced Austin at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, which marked Austin’s return to the ring after nearly two decades and currently stands as his most recent WWE match.

AJ Styles will also be part of the WWE World festivities. After competing in what was billed as his final match at the Royal Rumble in January, where he lost to GUNTHER under a career ending stipulation, Styles is now preparing for his WWE Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Since stepping away from active competition, he has taken on a backstage role within WWE, focusing on mentoring talent while also working with independent wrestlers, including AEW’s Anthony Ogogo.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.