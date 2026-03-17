WOW Women Of Wrestling Launches New Podcast

The following was issued:

New Original Podcast Series Streams Live Every Friday at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET across all @wowsuperheroes social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 – WOW – Women Of Wrestling (WOW), the premier all-female professional wrestling organization, is excited to announce the debut of its first-ever original podcast series, The WOW Official Podcast with Nigel Zane. The new companion podcast brings fans closer than ever before – and beyond the weekly episodes – by offering a live, interactive experience filled with exclusive insights from the WOW Superheroes themselves.



Episodes of the new podcast will stream live every Friday at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET across all @wowsuperheroes social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.



Hosted by Nigel Zane, WOW’s own play-by-play commentator and a noted historian of women’s wrestling, this weekly interactive show will include episode recaps, behind-the-scenes drama, roster news, and live appearances from WOW Superheroes. Fans will have the chance to ask questions and take part in polls during the broadcast, making the experience even more interactive and engaging.

Fans who are unable to catch the live broadcast can listen to the full podcast the following Saturday at 3 PM PT on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and YouTube.



Upcoming Guests for March include:

3/20 – Monsters and Metal: Chainsaw, Fury, and Daisy Lane

3/27 – Arianna Gambino and Reina Del Rey

4/3 – Miami’s Sweet Heat: Lindsey Carlson and Laurie Carlson

About WOW – Women Of Wrestling



WOW – Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, founded and owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the inspiring larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga showcasing supreme athleticism and empowering stories centered around uplifting women and fans of all ages around the world.



WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated wrestling channel, The Wrestling Network. Paramount Global Content Distribution launched an all-wrestling FAST channel called Wrestling Central available now on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada featuring weekly matches from WOW.

Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.