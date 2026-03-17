WWE Monitoring AEW Internally With Dedicated Staff

WWE reportedly has designated staff at its Stamford, Connecticut headquarters whose role involves closely monitoring AEW programming and feeding insights back to internal analytics and other departments.

The detail was shared by WrestleVotes’ TC during a WrestleVotes Live Q&A, where he indicated the process is more open than some might expect.

“I know that there’s people in Stamford with AEW action figures on their desks,” TC said. “There’s people’s jobs is to watch AEW programming and report into analytics and different departments on what’s going on in AEW. So it’s not like a hush-hush thing.”

The topic came up while discussing whether WWE talent talks about AEW behind the scenes. According to TC, communication between wrestlers across both promotions is common, largely due to longstanding friendships and shared history within the industry.

Competition between WWE and AEW has been ongoing since 2019, when AEW emerged as a major alternative on the global stage. That rivalry played out most notably during the Wednesday Night Wars, which saw AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head-to-head each week from October 2019 through April 2021. The weekly clash came to an end when NXT shifted to Tuesday nights, a move widely viewed as WWE stepping away after AEW gained consistent momentum in the ratings.

The rivalry has continued to evolve, with tensions heating up again in 2025. Both companies engaged in direct scheduling battles, including a notable clash on September 20 when WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out aired on the same day. Reports at the time also suggested WWE’s counter-programming strategy was part of a broader effort aimed at undercutting AEW’s growth.

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