WWE Hall of Famer Praises Brock Lesnar For Elevating Oba Femi On Raw

Bully Ray believes Brock Lesnar elevated Oba Femi in under a minute on Monday Night Raw in a way most top stars could not manage in an entire match, pointing to the seated powerbomb as one of the most effective star making moments WWE has delivered in years.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he reflected on the opening segment where Lesnar returned to confront Seth Rollins, only for Oba Femi to answer the open challenge and drive Lesnar into the mat with authority.

“What Brock Lesnar did for Oba Femi last night in less than 60 seconds is more than most talents at Brock’s level can do for other in an hour,” Bully Ray said. “My tweet last night was ‘how to make a motherf**ker in 60 seconds, by Brock Lesnar.’ Oba Femi was made right in that moment.”

He compared the moment to Drew McIntyre eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble, noting how quickly a single decisive moment can shift a performer’s standing.

“Just like Drew McIntyre was made right in the moment when he threw Brock over the top rope in the Royal Rumble like five years ago,” Bully Ray said. “Brock is very selective. He knows when, where, why and how.”

Bully Ray highlighted the physical dominance shown in the exchange, stressing how rare it is to see Lesnar handled in that way.

“Brock is a big, dense, heavy, strong man. Nobody manhandles Brock Lesnar,” Bully Ray said. “Nobody except the ruler, who manhandled him last night like he has not been manhandled in a long time. Popped him right up, sat him on his shoulders, and held him there before he hit him with the seated powerbomb. Popped right back up, stood with one foot on his chest and pointed towards the sign.”

He added that the segment should quiet critics who question Lesnar’s willingness to elevate newer talent.

“I really hope to myself that every naysayer in the world had their moment of clarity,” Bully Ray said. “The light bulb went off on top of their head, and in that one moment in time, they said to themselves, ‘Now I get it. Now I see why Brock is so smart. Now I know why Brock is so valuable. Now I know why Brock is so selective.'”

The segment itself drew praise for how it tied multiple storylines together. Paul Heyman appeared still selling injuries from Rollins’ attack, spelling out “F 5” before Lesnar made his entrance. Lesnar cleared out Rollins’ hooded allies before a tense face off, without either Lesnar or Heyman saying a word.

“They blended the stories, which I loved,” Bully Ray said. “It made complete sense for Brock Lesnar to go, and it made complete sense for Paul Heyman to go and find his beast, because Seth Rollins potentially screwed up the open challenge by doing what he did to Paul Heyman.”

The key moment came when Rollins backed away during the staredown, leaving Lesnar exposed.

“Seth takes a step towards Brock. Brock turns his attention. Brock steps towards Seth. Seth backs off. Seth hits the deck. He rolls out. Brock turns around, up into an incredible sky high seated powerbomb,” Bully Ray said.

Despite his praise, Bully Ray did take issue with Lesnar taking out every hooded associate one by one, feeling it lessened the impact.

“I hated the fact that Brock beat up all of them. It seemed superfluous to me,” Bully Ray said. “If they would have been scared and ran away, it would have meant more for Oba. Here’s a bunch of men running away from one Brock Lesnar. You would have had one Oba Femi walking towards one Brock Lesnar.”

Dave LaGreca agreed, comparing it to an unrealistic fight sequence.

“You got 12 guys and then one guy. All 12 guys would gang up on the one guy. He wouldn’t have just one at a time. It’s just stupid,” LaGreca said.

The confrontation has now set the stage for a major clash, with Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar officially confirmed for WrestleMania 42 on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.