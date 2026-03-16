WWE Raw Recap – San Antonio, Texas - March 16th, 2026

Road to WrestleMania Intensifies

WWE Raw rolled into San Antonio, Texas, the home of the San Antonio Spurs, with major developments on the road to WrestleMania. Several rivalries escalated throughout the night, a blockbuster WrestleMania challenge was accepted, and the show closed with a heated confrontation between Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Seth Rollins Confronts Paul Heyman – Brock Lesnar Returns

The show opened with Seth Rollins and his group of masked followers surrounding the ring. Rollins declared that he created “The Vision,” and vowed he would also be the one to destroy it. Rollins made it clear that anyone aligning themselves with Paul Heyman , including Logan Paul , had made themselves targets.

Rollins then turned his attention to Heyman directly, reminding the audience that he had recently attacked him with a chair and stomped him. According to Rollins, allowing Heyman into his inner circle was the worst decision he ever made, and he vowed to make Heyman pay until he leaves the business.

A battered Paul Heyman appeared on the stage, visibly worse for wear. As he slowly approached the ring while the crowd showered him with insults, Heyman said he couldn’t miss the opportunity to confront Rollins.

Before the situation could escalate further, Brock Lesnar’s music hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Lesnar made his way to the ring, immediately attacking the masked men surrounding Rollins. One by one, the attackers were suplexed on the floor as others scattered.

Lesnar eventually entered the ring and destroyed the remaining attackers while Rollins watched cautiously from the corner.

Just as Lesnar and Rollins locked eyes, the arena went dark.

When the lights returned, Oba Femi appeared and marched down to the ring.

The powerhouse wasted no time laying out Lesnar with Fall From Grace, then stood on the Beast Incarnate’s chest while pointing directly at the WrestleMania sign, officially accepting Lesnar’s open challenge.

El Grande Americano 2 Defeats “Original” El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano 2 (accompanied by Rayo and Bravo Americano) faced “Original” El Grande Americano in a high-energy lucha-style contest.

Original started fast with a rolling Liger kick and a back body drop before briefly applying a hanging armbar. However, the presence of Rayo and Bravo caused repeated distractions.

After a competitive exchange featuring Northern Lights suplexes, rolling German suplexes, and high-impact strikes, Original nearly secured the win following a diving headbutt.

However, Bravo secretly loaded the mask of Grande 2 while the referee was distracted. When Original landed the headbutt, he struck the reinforced section of the mask and stunned himself.

Grande 2 capitalized and scored the pinfall victory.

Winner: El Grande Americano 2

Roman Reigns Responds to CM Punk

Later backstage, Roman Reigns reunited with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Roman told them they did the right thing attacking CM Punk last week and said Punk’s comments about his father Sika crossed the line.

Roman declared that Punk belongs to him at WrestleMania.

AJ Lee Retains the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee (c) vs Bayley

The match began with a technical exchange as both women traded quick roll-ups and counters. AJ eventually gained momentum with a crossbody and a dropkick that sent Bayley outside.

Bayley regained control with a leg drop and a near fall before the match transitioned into a back-and-forth battle.

AJ nearly finished the match with Sliced Bread and a Shining Wizard before attempting the Black Widow. Bayley escaped briefly and countered with Bayley-to-Belly, but AJ managed to survive.

After Bayley missed a top-rope elbow drop, AJ locked in the Black Widow once again, forcing Bayley to tap out.

Winner and Still Champion: AJ Lee

Becky Lynch Attacks AJ Lee

Immediately following the match, Becky Lynch stormed the ring and launched a vicious assault on AJ Lee.

Becky repeatedly slammed AJ into barricades and walls around the arena before smashing the Intercontinental Championship into her face.

Officials rushed to separate Lynch as the crowd loudly booed.

Penta Retains the Intercontinental Championship

Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta (c) vs Dragon Lee

Penta promised earlier in the night to defend his championship against anyone. Dragon Lee answered the challenge.

The two lucha stars delivered a fast-paced match filled with dives and innovative offense. Dragon Lee scored a near fall with a Styles Clash, while Penta answered with a Penta Driver.

After a chaotic exchange on the outside and several near falls, Penta finally sealed the victory with a Mexican Destroyer.

Winner and Still Champion: Penta

After the match, Dragon Lee raised Penta’s arm in a show of mutual respect.

Natalya Defeats Maxxine Dupri

Natalya dominated early and mocked Maxxine throughout the match. Maxxine mounted a comeback with an ankle lock and a fisherman’s suplex, but the veteran ultimately regained control.

Natalya secured the victory after locking in the Sharpshooter, forcing Maxxine to tap.

Winner: Natalya

Afterward, Natalya declared that The Dungeon is alive.

Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Raquel Rodriguez

Stephanie Vaquer faced Raquel Rodriguez in non-title action.

Raquel controlled the early portions with her strength advantage, but Vaquer used speed and technical precision to counter.

Outside interference from Liv Morgan nearly cost Vaquer the match until IYO SKY arrived and chased Liv away.

After a chaotic sequence involving multiple brawls around ringside, Vaquer countered Raquel’s power offense and rolled her up for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Randy Orton Explains His Actions

A video segment showed Randy Orton speaking on the phone. Orton said he had finally spoken to someone who made him reflect on his actions against Cody Rhodes.

Orton stated simply that he is a killer, and reminded viewers that wrestling has more than one royal family.

Orton confirmed he will appear on SmackDown this Friday.

Main Event Segment: Roman Reigns and CM Punk Confrontation

In the closing segment, Roman Reigns entered the ring and demanded that San Antonio acknowledge him.

Roman called out CM Punk, who eventually made his way to the ring to a huge reaction.

The two traded verbal shots for several minutes.

Roman mocked Punk for failing to main event anything recently and called him old. Punk fired back by questioning Roman’s leadership and mocking his reliance on the Bloodline.

Roman claimed Punk wasn’t faster, stronger, or better than him and labeled his championship reign an embarrassment.

The insults finally pushed Punk too far.

Punk suddenly punched Roman in the face, sparking chaos as officials rushed to the ring to hold Punk back.

Roman laughed while retreating, taunting Punk and claiming he had gotten inside his head.

Raw ended with Punk furious at ringside while Roman smirked from inside the ring.

Key WrestleMania Developments

• Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar officially set for WrestleMania

• CM Punk vs Roman Reigns rivalry intensifies

• Becky Lynch targets AJ Lee and the Women’s Intercontinental Championship