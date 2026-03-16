Oba Femi Stuns Brock Lesnar, Appears to Answer WrestleMania 42 Challenge on WWE Raw

The opening segment of WWE Raw delivered major developments as Seth Rollins and his group of masked allies kicked off the show, but it was Oba Femi who ultimately left the biggest mark , and possibly set up a blockbuster match for WrestleMania 42.

Rollins opened the show alongside several masked men wearing black hoodies as he addressed the fallout from last week’s shocking attack on Paul Heyman. The longtime advocate was struck with a chair by Rollins and was taken out of the arena in an ambulance after the assault.

Despite the injuries, Heyman appeared on Raw to confront his former ally. Heyman warned Rollins about the consequences of his actions, telling him that when you “f*** around and find out,” it turns into “FA-F5.” Moments later, the arena erupted as Brock Lesnar made his return.

“The Beast Incarnate” quickly went to work, taking out Rollins’ masked allies at ringside. Lesnar delivered a series of suplexes and F5s to the men guarding Rollins inside the ring before finally coming face-to-face with “The Visionary.”

Before Lesnar could attack Rollins, however, the arena lights suddenly went out. When they returned, the music of Oba Femi hit and the imposing star made his way to the ring. With Rollins retreating to the outside, Femi stepped directly to Lesnar and stunned the crowd by delivering a massive Fall From Grace powerbomb to the former WWE Champion.

Femi then stood over Lesnar, placing his foot on the fallen Beast and pointing directly at the WrestleMania sign , a gesture that appeared to answer Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

If the moment was any indication, WWE may be teasing a massive showdown between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all.

FA F5 😱



BROCK LESNAR IS CLEARING OUT EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/TS3dV0vjCk — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026