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Chris Jericho Set To Play Villain On CBS Drama Tracker This Sunday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 16, 2026
Chris Jericho Set To Play Villain On CBS Drama Tracker This Sunday

Chris Jericho may not have a confirmed return date for the wrestling ring just yet, but fans will still be able to see him on television this weekend in a different role.

The longtime wrestling star revealed that he will appear as a villain on the March 22 episode of the CBS drama Tracker. The episode is scheduled to air Sunday night from 9 to 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Jericho shared the news on social media, highlighting his role in the upcoming episode and expressing excitement about the opportunity.

“Stoked to announce I’ll be playing the lead bad guy on this Sunday’s episode of @trackercbs, the NUMBER ONE SHOW on network tv!!!,” Jericho posted. “The episode is called #Breakaway also starring @justinhartley, @fionarene, @davidpaulramsey & @durance.erica and was directed by @davidmbarrett395!

“I play #VirgilDean and let’s just say, he’s not a nice guy. Can’t wait for you all to see it, THIS SUNDAY at 9pm EST on @cbstv & @paramountplus!”

Jericho’s character, Virgil Dean, is portrayed as a stuntman who has turned to a life of crime. The official synopsis for the episode teases a mystery set against the backdrop of the film industry.

After Baxter, a veteran stuntman, vanishes following a risky stunt, his girlfriend Laura turns to Colter for help. The investigation leads them onto the set of a B movie production, where questionable producers and suspicious activity begin to surface. As the case unfolds, Colter discovers a deeper trail that leads into a dangerous underground world.

Jericho has been absent from professional wrestling since April 2025. Earlier this year, speculation circulated that he might return to WWE once his AEW deal expired. However, Jericho remains listed on the AEW roster, and reports have indicated that his contract may currently be frozen.

Outside of wrestling, Jericho has continued to explore opportunities in film and television. In February, he shared that he had filmed four separate acting projects that were awaiting release and expressed interest in continuing to pursue more roles on screen.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

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