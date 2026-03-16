Paul Heyman Celebrates 25 Years Since WWE Debut

Paul Heyman recently reflected on a milestone moment in his career as March marks 25 years since his debut in WWE.

Heyman first appeared on WWE programming during the March 5, 2001 episode of Raw, stepping into the commentary booth alongside Jim Ross after Jerry “The King” Lawler departed the company. Over the weekend, Heyman reacted to a clip of that moment circulating on social media and, true to form, took the opportunity to praise his own commentary skills while sharing a humorous memory involving Stephanie McMahon.

“This one popped me huge. Three things to notice. (1) Man, I am not only cute, I’m the best damn commentator that has ever sat at the desk,” Heyman wrote. “(2) @JRsBBQ says ‘I don’t know what I did to deserve this.’ Yes you do. YES YOU DO! And it started with #WCWNewYork

“(3) First people I commented on? @TripleH and @StephMcMahon. Funny note – Steph HATED me [calling] her the Billion Dollar Princess. Absolutely despised the monicker. But rest assured, she got even with me for it!”

Heyman’s time on commentary would not last forever, as he eventually transitioned back into the managerial role that made him one of the most influential figures in wrestling. Across multiple runs in WWE, he has aligned himself with several top stars, most notably Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, helping guide them through some of their most dominant stretches.

Today, Heyman remains an on screen presence while also contributing behind the scenes. He currently manages The Vision, a faction made up of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

In 2024, Heyman received one of the highest honors in the industry when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia. The city carries deep personal significance for Heyman, as it served as the home base and birthplace of Extreme Championship Wrestling.