WWE NXT Talent Hit With Major Travel Delays Ahead Of Houston Show

Travel issues are creating uncertainty for several members of the WWE NXT roster as they attempt to make their way to Houston, Texas for this week’s episode of NXT.

With the brand continuing its build toward Stand & Deliver, NXT is scheduled to broadcast live from 713 Music Hall in Houston this Tuesday night. However, plans have been disrupted due to flight delays affecting talent attempting to depart from Orlando.

Bryan Alvarez reported that the situation developed at Orlando International Airport, where a ground stoppage has significantly impacted flights leaving the area.

“NXT talent apparently stuck at the Orlando airport which is currently at a ground stoppage with flights delayed so far above four hours,” Alvarez wrote. “NXT is in Houston tomorrow and WWE is monitoring the situation in case they can’t get out of Orlando.”

Severe weather appears to be the main factor behind the delays. Thunderstorms throughout the Orlando region have caused multiple flight disruptions, including extended delays and cancellations, leaving WWE officials monitoring whether the roster will be able to depart in time for the live broadcast.

Despite the travel issues, this week’s NXT remains a key stop on the road to Stand & Deliver 2026, which is set to take place in St. Louis on April 4. After Tuesday’s show, only three more episodes of NXT remain before the annual premium live event.

The current lineup announced for Tuesday’s show includes:

• Booker T Appreciation Night

• Triple Threat Match: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

• Steel Cage Match: Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

• NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament: Hank & Tank vs. Birthright

• Women’s WWE Speed Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair

• Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos

With travel delays continuing to develop, WWE will be keeping a close eye on the situation as the NXT roster attempts to make it to Houston in time for the live show.