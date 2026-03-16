Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Sherilyn Guerrero Shares Update On Her Wrestling Debut Timeline

Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of late wrestling icon Eddie Guerrero, is preparing to step into the ring for the first time as she continues her training with Booker T.

Speaking with The Magic of Wrestling, Guerrero shared that she began her wrestling training in October and has been working hard toward making her debut. However, her progress briefly slowed after she suffered an ankle sprain in December. Despite the setback, she has returned to training and says the experience helped her refocus on her goals.

“I started training in around October, actually, and it was really cool. I got an ankle sprain in December so I had to sit out for a bit and then just start it back,” she said. “Something about recovery helps you kind of recalibrate your intention and things with this. And oh man, training is just different now. Coming back into it and the coaches I have, they’re so great in the ring and out the ring.”

Guerrero praised the supportive environment she has found while training, noting that the coaching staff have created a place where students feel comfortable learning and improving.

“I hope that they all get that light they deserve because Booker has some really great people teaching their students and I’m so lucky. It absolutely is one of the greatest. Yeah, they have great people there. The coaches are great, they pour into their students in and out the ring. I don’t think anyone is scared to go to their coaches, everyone feels comfortable asking questions and trying things again because the coaches make it comfortable. And that’s so important.”

While a specific date has not been set, Guerrero indicated that she expects her first match to happen before the end of the year.

“Who knows? Definitely a debut this year for something,” she responded when asked about the timeline for her debut.

Guerrero is currently training at Reality of Wrestling, the Texas based school run by Booker T that is affiliated with WWE’s developmental initiatives. The promotion has helped develop several rising stars, including current WWE Raw standout Roxanne Perez.

Outside of the ring, Guerrero has also launched her own YouTube channel where she shares vlogs and interviews. One recent video featured a conversation with Mick Foley as he reflected on his memories of her father Eddie Guerrero.

If all goes according to plan, Sherilyn Guerrero’s long awaited debut could arrive before the end of 2026, marking the start of a new chapter for the Guerrero wrestling legacy.