Steve Austin Explains Why His Chemistry With Vince McMahon Worked

Steve Austin recently reflected on one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history, sharing his thoughts on working alongside Vince McMahon during the height of the Attitude Era. Speaking during a 3:16 Day interview with The Takedown on SI, Austin discussed how their on-screen feud evolved and why their dynamic resonated so strongly with audiences.

The rivalry between Austin and McMahon became one of the defining storylines of the late 1990s. While McMahon was primarily known as WWE’s chairman and commentator, the storyline required him to step into the ring on several occasions opposite Austin. Despite having little formal in ring experience, Austin believes McMahon possessed a natural ability to perform that helped make their segments memorable.

“Vince started at the ground level and went all the way up. And so he’s seen a lot of pro wrestling matches and been a part of them and just as far as, you know, some input creatively or maybe from booking, but he didn’t have reps in the ring,” Austin said. “So, he’s green as hell. But for some reason that guy just had an innate ability to perform and he thrived on the reactions of the people and because he had such a vast knowledge of seeing some of the greatest heels, greatest babyfaces or workers in the business perform, I think he drew from that.”

Austin acknowledged that McMahon was far from a polished in ring performer. However, he believes the connection between them and their understanding of how to play off the audience helped cover any shortcomings.

“And certainly I think he put in some reps behind the scenes maybe with somebody there in Stamford, I don’t know,” Austin said. “But he was, he’s clumsy, you know, he’s not graceful. But you know me, I’m not necessarily the most graceful human being in the world either.

“But for some reason the chemistry between us was so strong that whatever obstacles were there his greenness or whatever he really spun up and learned the patience process, letting moments build, work the crowd, not pandering to the crowd. There’s a fine line there, but for some reason for or for a lot of reasons, that guy picked onto the business really quickly. And there was never any nervousness about working with him.”

Their feud went on to produce some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, with Austin’s rebellious anti hero persona clashing with McMahon’s tyrannical authority figure character. The rivalry not only elevated both men as characters but also helped shape the tone of WWE programming during the Attitude Era.